Butler, PA

City Council To Sell Tractor And Baskets

By Tyler Friel
 20 days ago

Butler City Council will attempt to sell some items deemed to be no longer necessary or needed. Council first passed a motion to direct the city clerk to advertise on Munici-bid the sale of a 1998 Kubota B7300 HSD Tractor 4 x 4 that is no longer needed by the Parks Department. According to Director of Parks, Recreation, and Public Property Councilman Jeff Smith, the plan is to use the money received from the sale of that tractor to pay for a new zero degree turn mower which is needed by the Parks Department.

