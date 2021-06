2020 was a lost year for Marvel due to the COVID pandemic, but the studio is more than making up for it with an incredibly busy start to 2021. Already this year, we have seen WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the first episode of Loki, and we’re not even halfway through June. Sadly, Marvel’s movie drought has now reached 23 months, but the MCU is finally making its triumphant return to theaters next month with the release of Black Widow. Two years is much longer than anyone expected to wait between movies when Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted...