Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Denon And Marantz Add HDMI 2.1 8K Upgrades To Flagship Models

By Authors
Twice
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound United has announced two new factory upgraded versions of the Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 flagship AV components and an upgrade program for existing owners of the two flagship models. The two new units, dubbed the Denon AVR-X8500H “A” and Marantz AV8805 “A,” include 8K/60 Hz upscaling and passthrough, 4K/120 Hz pass-through, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, and HDCP 2.3, as well as other HDMI 2.1 technologies. The factory-upgraded Denon and Marantz units will gradually replace all existing Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 units. The Denon AVR-X8500HA will retail for US $4299, and the Marantz AV8805A at $4,799.

www.twice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdmi#Enjoy Movies#Lag#Hdmi#Denon Avr X8500h#Av#Passthrough#Digital#Marantz Site#Hdr#Quick Media Switching#Qms#Hlg#Dolby Vision#Quick Frame Transport#Qft#Dolby Atmos#Denon Site#United Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Vizio 2021 soundbars go big on Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC support

Last year, Vizio seriously impressed us with its Elevate, Atmos-enabled soundbar, so when the company announced its full 2021 lineup, we were excited to see what it had to offer. While the Vizio brand may conjure images of affordable TVs, the company has a strong foothold in the audio industry as well and has been particularly successful with soundbars.
Electronicscepro.com

WyreStorm Addresses Developments in HDMI 2.1, eARC, WFH Solutions

The pandemic certainly exacerbated growth in both the multiroom AV and home office markets, and WyreStorm is one company well positioned to offer solutions for integrators. James Meredith, networkHD and control product manager at WyreStorm, says the markets are changing rapidly and integrators need to stay abreast of the latest developments. Meredith spoke with CE Pro’s sister publication Commercial Integrator editorial director Jonathan Blackwood and answered three big questions about the market.
Electronicsavnetwork.com

Yamaha UC Adds New Enterprise Sound Bar Model

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications is adding a new model to its Enterprise Sound Bar lineup, the ESB-1090. The ESB-1090 solves common challenges and limitations in sound output to create a premium audio experience for remote conferencing, classrooms, hotel guest rooms, lobbies or meeting rooms. Optimizing the audio for each of these environments, the ESB-1090 features three modes, allowing users to opt between Conference, Education and Hotel.
Electronicswepc.com

Details Of Gigabyte’s New Flagship HDMI 2.1 OLED Gaming Monitor Emerge!

Gigabyte were quick out the blocks announcing their impressive HDMI 2.1 monitor lineup back in early April, seemingly giving next-gen console gamers what they’d been craving since the arrival of [email protected] gameplay. However, details of the new monitors were incredibly limited, leaving potential buyers both intrigued a little frustrated. That said, Gigabyte has now finally announced the details of the FO48U OLED monitor and they don’t disappoint.
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

4K TV vs. 8K TV: Which is better?

As electronics companies continue to innovate and push the boundaries of visual technologies, TVs boasting stunning detail, bright colors and a theater-quality experience at home are becoming more easily accessible to consumers. For years, 4K TVs have been the home entertainment norm, supplanting the less detailed Full HD TVs. However,...
Electronicspostperspective.com

AJA Upgrades FS-HDR and Mini-Config, Adds USB-C Media Reader

AJA Video Systems has upgraded the firmware for its FS-HDR real-time HDR/WCG converter and frame synchronizer. FS-HDR v4.1 features increased frame buffer depth, updated v1.5 BBC HLG LUTs, new NBCU LUTs, expanded closed captioning support and a new ability to pass through or translate critical ancillary data — even while performing a conversion. This free update is available to all FS-HDR users from AJA’s support page and does not require a hardware change.
Electronicswepc.com

Gigabyte’s New 43-inch HDMI 2.1 Monitor Now Available

Gigabyte has been at the forefront of some pretty exciting gaming monitor news in recent months, most of which has been generated around the rumours of an entire slew of high-performance 4K HDMI 2.1 monitors set for market. Back in April, Gigabyte was quick to boast a new lineup of...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

URayCoder H.264 Live HDMI Video Encoder

Here is another handy gear for livestreamers. The URayCoder H.264 Live HDMI Video Encoder supports RTSP, RTP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, SRT, and other streaming protocols. It lets you output up to 4 video streams simultaneously. The URayCoder video encoder is ready for YouTube, Twitch, Meridix, Streamspot, and other platforms. More...
Worldtechinvestornews.com

Hisense's 2021 TV range is now available in the UK

Hisense has announced its 2021 range of TVs are now available in the UK just in time for the start of Euro 2020. The flagship model is the Mini-LED U9GQ[IMAGE]. The flagship model is the Mini-LED U9GQ boasts more than 10,000 LEDs across the 75-inch display and features Quantum Dot Colour giving you support for over a billion colours on the HDR 10+/Dolby Vision compatible 120hz display.
Electronicswhathifi.com

HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC: everything you need to know

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) is a clever protocol that sits within the HDMI standard and, in theory, it can help simplify a complicated AV set-up and reduce the number of cables you need. But what's the point of it? And where does the new eARC protocol fit in this...
Electronicsdivineworks.biz

Moread HDMI to VGA Adapter

Moread HDMI to VGA, Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA Adapter (Male to Female) for Computer, Desktop, Laptop, PC, Monitor, Projector, HDTV, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Roku, Xbox, and More. The Moread HDMI to VGA adapter provides a cost-effective and easy solution for connecting a desktop, laptop, or other devices with an HDMI...
Softwareaithority.com

Proscia Upgrades Flagship Software to Enable Rapid Modernization of Diagnostic Pathology in Post-Pandemic Era

Next generation of Concentriq accelerates enterprise adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology. Proscia, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has introduced the next generation of its flagship Concentriq platform to help the world’s largest laboratory networks keep pace with the growing need for diagnostic services in the post-COVID era. The latest version, which will be unveiled during the virtual “Future Ready Pathology” event on June 15th, delivers performance, functionality, and design enhancements that drive meaningful quality and efficiency gains in routine pathology diagnosis for multi-site and remote operations.