Denon And Marantz Add HDMI 2.1 8K Upgrades To Flagship Models

Sound United has announced two new factory upgraded versions of the Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 flagship AV components and an upgrade program for existing owners of the two flagship models. The two new units, dubbed the Denon AVR-X8500H “A” and Marantz AV8805 “A,” include 8K/60 Hz upscaling and passthrough, 4K/120 Hz pass-through, HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, and HDCP 2.3, as well as other HDMI 2.1 technologies. The factory-upgraded Denon and Marantz units will gradually replace all existing Denon AVR-X8500H and Marantz AV8805 units. The Denon AVR-X8500HA will retail for US $4299, and the Marantz AV8805A at $4,799.