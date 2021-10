Dolphins coach Brian Flores sounded encouraged Monday about the chances Tua Tagovailoa will return from broken ribs to face the Jaguars on Sunday in London. "We'll see how it goes with Tua," Flores said. "But I would say he's doing everything —he's moving in the right direction, Tua, based on what I saw (Monday). And we're hopeful that he's ready to go this week in practice and this week for the game."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO