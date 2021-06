TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning was a mild and tranquil start to the day, but nature may play a different tune in the afternoon. An approaching cold front and mid-level trough of low pressure is expected to help provide a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few of those storms could bring a very low threat of severe weather with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern. Highs will climb to near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland.