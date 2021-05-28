Memorial Day Holiday Closure

Finger Lakes Treasure Trove (FLTT), located at 222 South Main St. in Canandaigua NY, is a non-for-profit organization and donation center created to support founders’ Joanne Moon and Jean Lansberry’s community. FLTT has been in operation for a little over five years and has had the opportunity to expand its store throughout the years until it is now nearly double its original size! The nonprofit works in conjunction with several local programs and charities to provide help to those in need. In fact, for several years, FLTT has worked with Colony Caregivers, an organization which focuses on trapping, spaying/neutering, and finding homes for feral cats. They frequently collect donations for this nonprofit and spread PSAs on their Facebook page about what to do if you find feral cats. CareNet Pregnancy Center and the Friendship House are among other local programs supported by Finger Lakes Treasure Trove.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO