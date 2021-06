ATLANTA – For car shoppers seeking the peace of mind that comes with buying a new car but pricing that aligns closer with buying used, a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is a great solution. CPO vehicles are used models that have been certified by the automaker after undergoing a rigorous inspection, carrying safeguards like additionalfactory-backed warranties and other advantages. With nearly every auto manufacturer offering a CPO program, it canbe difficult for consumers to know which brands offer the most benefits. Because not all CPO programs are createdequal, the experts at Autotrader recently evaluated all the CPO programs on the market and determined the automakerscurrently offering the Best CPO Programs in 2021 are Lexus (among luxury brands) and Kia (among non-luxury brands).