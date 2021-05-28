Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

Planning board examines capital budget

By Stephen Hester
Block Island Times
 19 days ago

The New Shoreham Planning Board held a special meeting Tuesday, May 25 and discussed the Capital Budget and Capital Improvement Plan, which outlines projected expenditures on capital improvements through 2029. The projects are divided by category and presented in a spreadsheet format so one can easily see which projects are proposed for each year, and how much each project is estimated to cost. Some of the larger ticket items include $1,500,000 for town employee housing in 2022, $750,000 for a new salt shed in 2022, $8,000,000 for Fire/Rescue Public Safety in 2023, $9,000,000 in school renovations in 2023, $1,500,000 renovations to the Coast Guard Station in 2024, $1,250,000 for a highway garage in 2024, $2,500,000 for Harbor facility and boardwalk in 2025, $2,000,000 for a new Transfer Station Facility in 2025, $2,500,000 for a new Public Safety Complex in 2026, and $1,250,000 for Corn Neck Road Sidewalk improvement in 2026.

