The nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group American Cinematheque will reopen the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica Thursday. The Aero, at 1328 Montana Ave., will reopen with an advance screening of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” which will open in theaters nationally on Friday. Programming at the theater throughout the month will include 70mm screenings of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Vertigo,” “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Tenet.”