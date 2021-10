James Pattinson, one of Australia’s potential Ashes bowlers, has retired from international cricket with immediate effect.The 31-year-old, brother of once-capped England seamer Darren, has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has decided he can no longer compete at the highest level.He played 21 Tests, 15 one-day internationals and four T20s for Australia claiming exactly 100 international wickets.A fully-fit Pattinson would have have been a candidate to face England this winter, but he was never at his best against the old enemy, taking 12 wickets at a modest average of 39.50 in his four Ashes outings. That compares poorly...

