White spatterings

By Martha Ball
Block Island Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is running toward its end, the shad bloomed late but beautifully, the lilacs are fading, some of the greenest grasses have already gone to seed. My entryway, with its west-facing door, open as it generally is in all but the worst weather, is seeing the springtime activity that is a new delight regardless of the fact that it is an annual adventure.

