Man Posing As Woman Caught After Sneaking Into Female Hostel, Paraded In Public In Underwear

By Brian Yalung
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 19 days ago
Mystery shrouds the reason behind a man who posed as a woman and sneaked into an all-girl hostel in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Conflicting reports cropped up on why the man snuck in but the aftermath has drawn the ire of Student Union executives on the handling of the matter.

