Own Your Individual Style: Reitmans Celebrates Canada's Diversity With Their New Collection

By Sinead Mulhern
chatelaine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Canadian has their own unique story to share. From tales of immigration and struggle to success and bittersweet victories—diversity is the fabric of this nation. Each thread weaves together roots from far and wide. This diverse fabric is one that Reitmans is currently honouring with a new line that pays tribute to women who contribute to this rich culture. Seven women came together and helped design their own patterns for a line of T-shirts and scarves which reflect their cultural roots. Additionally, this collection also includes a tote bag which features the phrase “Diversity is the fabric of Canada” in the ambassadors’ mother tongues. For every item sold, the retailer has promised to give $2 to a charity of each woman’s choice (up to $10,000). From East to West, the stories below are a slice of life and a glimpse into Canada’s diverse cultural landscape.

www.chatelaine.com
Person
Angela James
#Canada#Reitmans#Diversity#Canadian#Punjabi#Scottish#West African#Jeunes Femmes Immigrantes#Latin American#Indigenous
