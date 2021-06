The market axis between AC Milan and Real Madrid could very well be a hot one during the summer mercato, a report claims. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) writes that in the coming days Milan will have a meeting with the entourage of Brahim Diaz as they want to get the 21-year-old on loan for another year. The player is happy in Italy and would also have the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, but the position of Real Madrid must be understood.