Seniors, wow, what a crazy year it has been. Thank you for persevering and making it to the end of your journey with Fort Bragg Unified which is graduation. For some, it has been a difficult road getting to this point, but you did it. All of us at the high school are proud of what you have accomplished and wish you nothing but success in whatever path you choose. Although this senior year was not what you wished for, you made the most out of what you had. Once again, congratulations, continue working hard, and never forget where you came from… you will always be Timberwolves!