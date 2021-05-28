Power grid improvements being made in Cleveland County
With spring storm season in full swing and hurricane season approaching, Duke Energy says it's installing new technology to up its response time to power outages. “We recognize when power outages occur, our customers depend on us most to get their power restored,” said Brian Naumuk, vice president of customer delivery zone operations. “We are making upgrades across Cleveland County to strengthen the energy grid to reduce outages and restore power faster for customers.”www.shelbystar.com