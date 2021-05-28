Cancel
Cleveland County, NC

Power grid improvements being made in Cleveland County

Shelby Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring storm season in full swing and hurricane season approaching, Duke Energy says it's installing new technology to up its response time to power outages. “We recognize when power outages occur, our customers depend on us most to get their power restored,” said Brian Naumuk, vice president of customer delivery zone operations. “We are making upgrades across Cleveland County to strengthen the energy grid to reduce outages and restore power faster for customers.”

