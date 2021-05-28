Plain Talk: Time for 'Marshall Plan' to address America's shameful poverty

Joe Biden believes that American infrastructure is much more than bridges, highways, rail, airports and sewer and water systems. He's well aware that after decades of neglect they all need to be fixed, but so, too, does much more of what our government has neglected: investments in human infrastructure. That includes things like affordable child care for families that need to work, living wages for essential workers, investments in clean energy and money to retrain the workers needed for it, and a host of other programs to get the nation ready for the challenges that lie ahead — like addressing our shameful poverty rate.