Kissing in the rain is simultaneously a cinematic dream and logistical nightmare. That was the case for Helen Hunt and Tom Hanks while filming Cast Away, at least. "In order for rain to show up on film, it has to be droplets the size of coffee cups. Like, it has to be so much rain," Hunt told Kelly Clarkson on the latter's eponymous daytime talk show. "So, we would have this huge romantic kiss. Cut. And then up the driveway, you'd just hear squish, squish, squish, squish, squish."