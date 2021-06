I was mowing the grass on a cloudless Sunday, when a cloud darkened the ground below me. That’s odd, I thought. Rogue cloud?. I searched the sky for the interloper but found none. There was a seagull, but surely he couldn’t cast such a broad shadow, could he? He could. The angle of the setting sun was such that Johnathon Livingston was able to fully eclipse it with his mottled white body.