Natchitoches Parish, LA

GOODNESS GRACIOUS

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately I’ve spent a lot of time watching a house renovation. Not one of the house renovations on television, but a renovation of the house that will soon be my family’s home. When we first purchased the property, we thought the house needed to be bulldozed down. It looked pretty rough and we couldn’t see much hope in it. So my wife and I turned to a couple of contractor friends for advice and both of them believed something good could be done with it. They convinced us that the house had potential, so we took the advice and went to work.

