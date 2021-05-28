Brooklyn Nets general manager says Blake Griffin feeling good, dunks no shock

Part 2: Logan Paul Survives, Milwaukee Advice, and Dame’s Future in Portland with Ryen Russillo. Listen to this episode from The Bill Simmons Podcast on Spotify. In Part 2 of the two-part Sunday podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, as well as their shared interest in other obscure sporting events (3:00). They next discuss the Nets (without James Harden) winning Game 1 against the Bucks; the hero of Game 1, Blake Griffin; why the Bucks still have a chance to win this series; and more (23:00). They touch on the upcoming Jazz-Clippers and Suns-Nuggets Round 2 matchups, the Trail Blazers' offseason, fake trades, Parent Corner, and more (48:00). Host: Bill Simmons Guest: Ryen Russillo Producer: Kyle Crichton Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.