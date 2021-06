This is an opinion piece. My momma was born in 1930 to a poor sharecropper in north Alabama. She was the ninth child in the family and three more boys followed. She spent her childhood in the cotton fields and had to wait till the crop was sold in the fall to get a new pair of shoes and a toothbrush. Being a “Depression Baby” made her very conservative and appreciate things just a little more. Her favorite quote was “Waste not, want not” and she lived it every day.