Take a Tour Inside the Home of the Ultimate Rae Dunn Collector

Celebrating the Fourth of July means planning cookouts and getting all of your party supplies in order. And with the right décor and tableware-from simple red, white, and blue cloth napkins to thematic star-shaped chip bowls-your holiday spread will feel that much more festive. You shouldn't limit these accessories to a single holiday, though; the timeless color combination can be incorporated into tablescapes any day of the year, but it's a particularly appropriate aesthetic for your Independence Day celebration. Whether you're serving drinks in cobalt blue wine glasses or passing a gingham-print salad fork to your guests, find subtle (and not-so-subtle) red, white, and blue entertaining essentials, ahead.