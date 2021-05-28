Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Goldman Sachs leads $45M investment into auto fintech startup MotoRefi

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe startup developed an auto refinancing platform that handles the entire loan process, including finding the best rates, paying off the old lender and re-titling the vehicle. MotoRefi says using its platform saves consumers an average of $100 a month on their car payments, a goal achieved partly because it works directly with lending institutions. The company’s refinancing tools had seen steady growth until the COVID-19 pandemic popped into in higher gear. CEO Kevin Bennett said MotoRefi is on track to issue $1 billion in loans by the end of the year, a fivefold increase from the same period last year.

techcrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Washington Dc#Sach#Vp#Ia Capital#Moderne Ventures#Link Ventures#Motley Fool Ventures#Cmfg Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Stockscryptobriefing.com

Goldman Sachs to Offer Ethereum Futures: Report

Expanding to Ethereum: Goldman eyes the number two crypto. Goldman Sachs is looking beyond Bitcoin for its crypto offerings. Bloomberg reported that the investment bank plans to offer ETH options and futures in the next few months Monday. Matthew McDermott, Goldman’s head of digital assets, detailed the bank’s plans in a phone interview.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Goldman Sachs announces Ethereum futures, institutional interest grows

US multinational bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to offer trading in Ethereum (ETH) futures, the company’s global head of digital assets, Mathew McDermott, told Bloomberg. Futures are financial instruments that allow traders to bet (usually with ‘leverage’) on the price movements of underlying assets without the need to hold...
Businessfinextra.com

Mexican fintech Credijusto buys a bank

Lending platform Credijusto has become the first Mexican fintech to acquire a regulated bank, snapping up Banco Finterra for an undisclosed fee. Although a first for Mexico, the deal reflects a global trend of fintech firms acquiring regulated banks to enable more diversified product offerings. The acquisition also doubles the...
Businessefinancialcareers.com

Goldman Sachs poached a recently-promoted MD from JPMorgan

When Goldman Sachs COO John Waldron presented at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference earlier this month, he made it clear which business at Goldman Sachs is seen as particularly innovative: the transaction banking platform the bank has built from scratch. Virtual accounts can be built in seconds, said Waldron; clients love it. As Goldman builds this transaction platform in Europe, it's just made a major hire from JPMorgan.
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

Why Goldman Sachs Changed Its Mind On Apple Stock

After being on the spotlight for latching on to his pessimism over Apple stock, even following strong quarterly results, famed bear Rod Hall at Goldman Sachs threw in the towel and changed his position on AAPL from sell to neutral. Last week, he gave an interview to CNBC and further elaborated on his decision (see video below).
Businessefinancialcareers.co.uk

Credit Suisse quietly made a major hire from Goldman Sachs

As Credit Suisse strengthens its procedures and controls in the wake of a year of scandals, it's parachuted in a Goldman Sachs veteran to help. Nita Patel joined Credit Suisse as chief compliance officer for the UK and EMEA in May 2021 according to her only recently updated LinkedIn profile. Patel previously spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was latterly head of asset management compliance for EMEA and APAC, and was made managing director in 2012.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiates coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: SI) with a Neutral rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $104,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Goldman Sachs’ Cryptocurrency Trading Desk Now Accommodates Ether

In the latest reports, Goldman Sachs has said that it wants to offer Ether (ETH) derivatives products in the coming months. The US investment bank has now set the stage for wider adoption of the biggest altcoin which marks a considerable departure from the institution’s crucial stand on digital assets in the past years.
Marketsihodl.com

Bloomberg: Goldman Sachs to Offer Ether Options

Goldman Sachs plans to expand its cryptocurrency offerings and to offer options and futures trading in ether (ETH), Bloomberg reports, citing Mathew McDermott, Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs. While the exact date remains unknown, the bank reportedly plans to offer new services with ether in the coming months.