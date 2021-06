The United States Men’s National Team will take the field tomorrow for the first time as Concacaf Nations League champions. However, they will want to make sure they don’t bring a hangover onto the field as they finish out their international window with a friendly against Costa Rica. The USMNT have used this window to prepare for World Cup qualifying in the fall, and they will want to end the window with a win against a team they will certainly need to be ready for when the Octagon begins. Costa Rica has not won since a November 2019 victory at Curaçao during Concacaf Nations League group play, a winless streak that spans 10 games.