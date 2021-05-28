Cancel
Column: This Memorial Day weekend, can ‘Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Cruella’ get butts back in seats?

By Michael Phillips
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe words “stress test” aren’t commonly associated with the unofficial beginning of summer. But in Chicago and beyond, heading into this Memorial Day weekend, two new movies arrive shouldering a heavy burden of expectation. All eyes in the film industry are on these movies to see if they can get folks out of the house, away from the beach or the pool or the hose or the backyard barbeque and inside a dark, cool, big-screen theater for a couple of hours.

www.sun-sentinel.com
