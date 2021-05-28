Cancel
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat Bring Spectacular Performances

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, Doja Cat offers a show-stopping medley performance as she is joined by alien-looking back dancers who emerge from the corn field-themed stage. AceShowbiz - The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards offered magnificent performances from music's biggest names. Among the stars who took the stage at the award-giving event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California on Thursday, May 27, were The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat.

CelebritiesElite Daily

Doja Cat's New Album Has Features With The Weeknd And Ariana That'll Get You Hype

On Wednesday, June 9, Doja Cat announced she’s getting ready to drop her long-awaited third album, which will include her latest single “Kiss Me More” with SZA, as well as a number of other star-studded collaborations. From its release date and tracklist to its cover art and featuring artists, here’s everything you need to know about Doja Cat’s Planet Her before it lands this June.
Music101 WIXX

New music roundup: Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga & more

With the end of the week comes some new songs to welcome the weekend. Here are some tracks that dropped today:. Doja Cat has something you “Need to Know.” The superstar rapper is confident in her mind and body on the bold and brash track that boasts a throbbing bass. “Need to Know” is the second single off Doja’s album, Planet Her, set for release on June 25. It follows her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More” that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Doja Cat: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA … She reveals the collabs of her next album

Singer Doja Cat has revealed which artists we can find on her next album. We tell you everything!. Not long ago, Jul unveiled his new title, So the Zone as well as the release date of his next album and we will have the right to a lot of new releases during this month of June! This time it’s the singer Doja Cat we are going to talk to you about. The one who is at the origin of the tubes “Say so” or more recently “Kiss me more” is about to release a brand new project. Indeed, on June 25th we will be able to discover his new album Planet Her which will contain 14 new songs. Doja Cat is known to do a lot of featuring and spoiler alert: there will be quite a few on this new project!
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From Polo G, Lorde, Migos, Doja Cat and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Polo G follows up a Hot 100 chart-topper with a dominant statement, Lorde...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ariana Grande teases new perfume

Ariana Grande has teased the launch of her latest perfume God Is a Woman. Ariana Grande has announced her new perfume. The 27-year-old singer took to her social media accounts to tease the launch of her upcoming fragrance named God Is a Woman at Ulta Beauty. She captioned the post:...
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Sam Cruz’s passion for music inspired by Ariana Grande, releases debut single ‘Train of Thought’

Showbiz royalty Sam Cruz, now with a single under her name, is off to a great start in her career as a singer, all thanks to Ariana Grande. Netizens after hearing Sam’s single, “Train of Thought”, concluded that her voice “sounded like Ariana Grande.” But this conclusion is not far-fetched as the young singer was influenced not only by the multi-awarded singer but also by Rhianna and Alicia Keyes.
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Ariana Grande announces live performance video of pov

Ariana Grande has announced a live performance video for 'pov'. The 27-year-old pop superstar has teamed up with Vevo to bring her fans the "official" live recording of the track from her 2020 album 'Positions'. Alongside a promo shot, Ariana tweeted: "POV official live performance video tomorrow at 9am pst...
Beauty & Fashiontalentrecap.com

Ariana Grande’s Live Performance of ‘pov’ Will Give You Full-Body Chills

Ariana Grande has proven once again that she is the queen of live performances. The 27-year-old is pitch-perfect in her live performance of her hit song “pov.” This is the start of her partnership with Vevo. She will be performing songs off her 2020 Positions album live, all summer long. Stay tuned to her YouTube channel for more releases of these performances in the coming weeks.
CelebritiesNME

Doja Cat and The Weeknd unite in the cosmos for ‘You Right’ video

Doja Cat has shared the music video for ‘You Right’, her collaboration with The Weeknd, coinciding with the release of new album ‘Planet Her’. The Quentin Deronzier-directed visuals open with Doja pacing through a majestic, otherworldly palace filled with Libran symbology – the singer’s zodiac sign. The Weeknd and Doja then both appear together out in the galaxy, in line with the cosmic aesthetic of the latter’s new album.
Celebritiespowerathens.com

Ariana Grande kicks off VEVO Official Live Performances Series with "pov"

While we wait to see Ariana Grande in concert in the flesh, we can now enjoy the first in what will be a series of performance videos that she's done for VEVO. Ariana's VEVO Official Live Performance Series launched Monday with "pov," from her current album Positions. It features the singer -- wearing a black strapless halter top, black pants and long gloves -- performing the song in a garden made up of artificial turf and flowers, with a massive purple "O"-shaped light suspended above her.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Shares Sultry Cover Art For Upcoming Single "Need To Know"

Doja Cat has been teasing her official follow-up to 2019's Hot Pink since the end of 2020, and after several months of keeping fans waiting, Doja recently revealed that Planet Her, her long-awaited third studio album, would finally be dropping on June 25. On Wednesday, the "Kiss Me More" artist...
Hip Hopthesource.com

Doja Cat Drops Planet Her Album

Doja Cat dropped her highly anticipated album Planet Her Thursday night, and her fans are excited! The LP has 14 songs and 5 features. Artists included in the album are Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. In addition to dropping the LP, the LA rapper also had...
CelebritiesGenius

How Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Reunion With The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Reflects Her Rise To Pop Stardom

Doja Cat has quietly evolved from the internet’s best-kept secret to a full-blown pop star, and her new album, Planet Her, offers a stark reminder of just how far she’s come. The album features her second collaboration with superstar The Weeknd (after “In Your Eyes (Remix)”) and third with Ariana Grande (after “motive” and “34+35 (remix)”), with all five songs dropping in just over a year’s time.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Doja Cat Collides With The Weeknd On 'You Right' Off New Album 'Planet Her'

Doja Cat's Planet Her has arrived and the pop star's third studio album is packed with guest features. On Friday (June 25), the 14-song set was unleashed, alongside the music video for her collaboration with The Weeknd, "You Right." The slinky three-minute R&B cut hears the two sound off about wanting one another even though Doja is committed to her beau. "And you're right/ You right, I got my guy/ But I, I can't help it, I want you/ Said, you right, I got my guy," she sings during the hook. The entertainer previously admitted that she wanted Abel on the LP, but she was not sure which song would be best to feature him. "You Right" was originally intended to be a solo track, but The Weeknd heard the song, took off one of her verses and the rest is history. It's their second team-up after the remix to his hit, "In Your Eyes," which dropped in May 2020.