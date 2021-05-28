iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat Bring Spectacular Performances
Meanwhile, Doja Cat offers a show-stopping medley performance as she is joined by alien-looking back dancers who emerge from the corn field-themed stage. AceShowbiz - The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards offered magnificent performances from music's biggest names. Among the stars who took the stage at the award-giving event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California on Thursday, May 27, were The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat.www.aceshowbiz.com