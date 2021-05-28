Cancel
Friends: The Reunion – To watch or not to watch?

By Noelle Adams
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGen Z probably won’t ever understand what it’s like to have your evening plans shaped by a rigid TV schedule. To take your landline telephone off the hook, gather the entire household in the lounge, and set aside everything for 30 minutes at 7pm every Wednesday evening. Unless you’d set...

Matt Leblanc
David Schwimmer
James Corden
Malala Yousafzai
Jennifer Aniston
Lady Gaga
Courteney Cox
Cara Delevingne
Lisa Kudrow
Matthew Perry
David Beckham
#Friends#Mnet#American#Showmax
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
BTS
South Africa
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Friends: The Reunion Director Addresses 'Lack of Diversity' Criticism

Friends: The Reunion sparked some criticism over its "lack of diversity," and director Ben Winston has responded to the backlash. Last month, the reunion special premiered on HBO Max, featuring all six of the show's original stars along with a variety of special guests. Though many fans enjoyed the reunion, there were some critics who questioned why Black actors who guest starred on Friends weren't included, concluding that the special was not diverse enough.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Ben Winston interview: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ director and producer

“I definitely felt pressure on hitting all of the different elements of what people love about that show,” says Ben Winston about producing and directing “Friends: The Reunion.” Naturally there’s a lot riding on a special reflecting on a series “that was so beloved, that is such a part of our either childhood or teenagehood or adulthood, a show that’s so loved around the world.” We talked with Winston as part of our “Meet the Experts” TV showrunners panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
TV SeriesKXLY

Worth watching: ‘In the Heights,’ A Flurry of Finales (‘Younger,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Rebel,’ ‘Manifest,’ ‘Kardashians’), ‘Reunion Road Trip’ for ‘All My Children,’ ‘Cube’ on TBS

We’ve been waiting a year, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights is finally here, on the big and small screen. Sensing the TV year is in a state of transition? The rom-com Younger signs off after seven seasons, and ABC’s Rebel packs it in after just one short tryout. In other season finale news, Jean Smart will be back in Hacks and the jury’s still out on Manifest. Cable’s E! reunites casts of fan-favorite TV shows. Dwyane Wade hosts the latest extreme game show, this one taking place inside a talking cube.
MoviesHollywood.com

10 Movies to Watch With Your BFFs This National Best Friends Day

Hey Hollywooders! June 8 is National Best Friends Day: a day to get together with and honor your closest friends. What better way to celebrate than to watch a movie (or binge three) with your BFFs? We’ve put together a list of 10 movies to check out with your best friends on this special day.
TV Series12tomatoes.com

Not All the Rumors About Friends Are True

The hit TV show, Friends, was launched in 1994 and over the course of the decade that followed fans of the show grew to love the 6 quirky main characters. The show’s successes largely came down to the incredible chemistry of cast members Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Anniston. Any fan of the show can tell you just how incredible it is to see them on the screen together. We can imagine them cracking each other up to no end and if you look closely you can even see this in some of the episodes. However, the producers didn’t show those bloopers during the end credits like some programs of the era did. Now you can see some of these outtakes and also find out which rumors about the show are and aren’t true.
Daily Mail

Friends cast sing their iconic theme tune I'll Be There For You and Jennifer Aniston reveals she STILL wears Rachel's clothes during cameo in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

James Corden recreated Friends magic on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night as he did his famous Carpool Karaoke with the six members of the cast. The presenter, 42, hosted the reunion last month, 17 years on from when the last episode aired and shared more behind-the-scenes footage during his show.
TV & Videosfarmweek.com

Friends cast do impromptu Cart-pool Karaoke with James Corden

The cast of Friends performed the show’s famous theme song during an impromptu Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Corden hosted the much-anticipated reunion episode last month and shared more footage from his time with the stars on his The Late Late Show. In a twist on the Carpool Karaoke segment,...
TV ShowsVanity Fair

The Friends Cast’s Carpool Karaoke Took an Unexpected Turn

The inevitable Friends edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” is here. After moderating last month’s Friends reunion on HBO Max, the host shared new footage of all six cast members on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry joined Corden on a golf cart tour of the Warner Bros. lot where Friends was filmed, indulging in a rendition of the show’s theme song.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The Friends Carpool Karaoke leaves Lisa Kudrow in tears

The Friends Reunion may have aired last month but fans are in for a treat with even more antics from our favourite gang. The six actors appeared on Wednesday's edition of the Late Late Show with James Corden when they joined forces for an epic round of Carpool Karaoke around the set of the sitcom, the iconic Stage 24. But it all proved to be emotional for one of the stars.
StyleCaster

Courteney Cox Still Makes Millions From ‘Friends’ Today—Here’s Her Net Worth

Many fans want to know how much of Courteney Cox’s net worth can be chalked up to her time on Friends, especially now that there’s a reunion special coming to HBO Max. Well, those wondering have come to the right place. Allow us to dive into everything there is to know about Courteney Cox’s net worth and salary details below, but first, let’s explain how she got her start in Hollywood all those years ago.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston sizzles in silky plunging jumpsuit in unseen photos

Jennifer Aniston never fails to amaze with her effortless style and her latest outfit might be one of our favourite looks yet. The actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of herself on the set of the Friends reunion special in never-before-seen images she shared to mark the release of the one-off episode.