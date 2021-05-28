Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Graham meets with officer’s loved ones

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 28 days ago

Senator Lindsey Graham met with loves ones of fallen Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick, and late last night the Senate was expected to vote on whether to create a national commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Despite in-person pleas from Sicknick’s mother and his girlfriend and others, Graham and other Senate Republicans indicate they’ll block the idea of the commission. Graham released this statement: “I had a very productive and emotional meeting with Officer Sicknick’s mother Gladys, his girlfriend Sandra, Officer Harry Dunn from the Capitol Police, and Officer Mike Fanone from the Metropolitan Police about the January 6th attack on our Capitol. I oppose the House-passed bill as I believe the Commission approach will turn into a partisan food fight. The December deadline for the Commission to finish its work speaks more to political calculations than fact-finding.”

wgog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Harry Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#The Capitol Police#House#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Graham calls Democrats' dual-track infrastructure plan "extortion"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Politico Thursday that he will not support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that President Biden struck with 10 senators, after Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded it be passed alongside a budget resolution with key Democratic priorities. Why it matters: The bipartisan infrastructure...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why Graham is rejecting a bipartisan deal he helped negotiate

Early on in the Obama era, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) not only recognized the climate crisis as real, he also believed that federal action to address the crisis was likely. In the summer of 2009, the South Carolina Republican began detailed negotiations with then-Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) and then-Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) on a comprehensive climate/energy bill.
Congress & Courtswgog.com

With “enthusiasm”, Graham votes no

Senator Lindsey Graham calls the voting rights act For the People Act the biggest power grab in modern American history. Graham voted with his fellow Republicans as the Senate voted 50-50 on party lines. Democrats could not must the 60 votes needed to avoid a Republican filibuster on the procedural vote to open debate on the bill. Graham complained, “S. 1 was written by liberal Democrats for liberal Democrats to gain control over our nation’s election process.” The legislation features provisions to expand access to ballots and end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. Gerrymandering is considered to be the manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries to favor one party or class.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Was 'Mastermind' of January 6 Attack, Brian Sicknick's Partner Says

The partner of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died following the January 6 riots, has accused Donald Trump of being the "mastermind of that horrible attack." In an opinion piece for CNN, Sandra Garza also condemned the GOP lawmakers who have downplayed the storming of the Capitol, as well as the Senate Republicans who voted against a bill to set up an independent inquiry into January 6.
Congress & CourtsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

LETTER: Mary Miller's actions should not be forgotten

Once again our dictator quoting representative in Congress embarrasses herself. By joining her loose cannon cohort Majorie Greene, she voted against honoring the heroic efforts of the Capitol Police officers who defended our Capitol building against the worse attempt to overthrow our government since the Civil War. People should remember...
Congress & CourtsVictoria Advocate

Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud

I wish to take this opportunity to commend the Capitol Police for defending our Capitol on Jan. 6th. These police officers deserve the Congressional Gold Medal as well as the upmost respect from every person they protected inside the Capitol. Shame on Congressman Michael Cloud, who voted no to awarding...