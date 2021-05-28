Graham meets with officer’s loved ones

Senator Lindsey Graham met with loves ones of fallen Capitol policeman Brian Sicknick, and late last night the Senate was expected to vote on whether to create a national commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Despite in-person pleas from Sicknick’s mother and his girlfriend and others, Graham and other Senate Republicans indicate they’ll block the idea of the commission. Graham released this statement: “I had a very productive and emotional meeting with Officer Sicknick’s mother Gladys, his girlfriend Sandra, Officer Harry Dunn from the Capitol Police, and Officer Mike Fanone from the Metropolitan Police about the January 6th attack on our Capitol. I oppose the House-passed bill as I believe the Commission approach will turn into a partisan food fight. The December deadline for the Commission to finish its work speaks more to political calculations than fact-finding.”