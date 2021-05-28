Cancel
Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

By Matt Singer
The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.

A fan-made image for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker facing off against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Ever since the news dropped months ago that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland’s upcoming third solo film, fans began to speculate that we would be seeing a live-action take on the Spider-Verse. Once Alfred Molina was announced to return as Doctor Octopus, all bets were off at that point, leaving many fans believing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are likely to reprise their roles as well.