Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

The U.S. Naval Academy’s Powered Flight Program Returns to Easton Airport

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidshipmen from the United States Naval Academy will come to Easton Airport this summer to participate in the academy’s Powered Flight Program. The training program, conducted by Trident Aircraft, is one of the most comprehensive curriculums in the country. COVID-19 grounded courses in 2020, but with restrictions lifting and a backlog of students ready to fly, Trident instructors will train one of the largest classes in recent years.

talbotspy.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
County
Talbot County, MD
Easton, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Naval Academy#Military Aircraft#Air Traffic Control#The U S Naval Academy#Midshipmen#Midshipman#Usna#Trident Aircraft#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...