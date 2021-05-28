Pandemic Spring Cleaning
As we begin what is hopefully a fresh start on a new year, Tennessee Tech Archives recognizes that may departments are cleaning out materials related to the pandemic including publications, posters, unique artifacts, and other items of interest. Before you toss, check with the Archives to see if your department’s materials may be of interest to future researchers or document a unique aspect of University history. Contact us at archives@tntech.edu or mail us at Campus Box 5066 Attn: Archives.blogs.tntech.edu