Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of The Orthopedic Center’s Renovation and Expansion

St. Mary’s Healthcare hosted a ribbon-cutting event Monday for its latest advancement in access to patient care for the community — The St. Mary’s Amsterdam Family Health Center. This is St. Mary’s largest build since the Rao Outpatient Pavilion itself in 2015. The new expansion adds an additional 17,000 square feet to an already existing 40,000-square-foot building. The new health center, encompassing most of the expanded space connected to the existing Rao Outpatient Pavilion, allows for a medical village approach to care not yet seen in the Fulton/Montgomery County Region. The new facility improves access, not only for primary and pediatrics, but also nutrition, behavioral health and follow-up services. By combining these existing services in one location with access to 30 exam rooms, St. Mary’s will easily be able to integrate collaborative care counselors. These counselors work in tandem with our primary care providers, psychiatrists and addiction professionals to deliver comprehensive medical and behavioral health services. If a St. Mary’s Amsterdam Family Health Center patient needs follow-up medical imaging, lab, behavioral health or nutrition services, there’s no need to leave the building and in most cases can be seen the same day, with little to no wait, upon referral. Access to St. Mary’s associates and providers being ready to help assist those patients in the new space and the existing Rao Outpatient Pavilion, helps to eliminate barriers to care that most patients experience to some level. This includes anything from transportation concerns with travel to the multiple follow-up appointments, to juggling childcare, to simply the regular hassle of going to multiple locations on different dates and times to get the care a patient needs. St. Mary’s is excited to bring this much needed approach to the Amsterdam and surrounding communities.