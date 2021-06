Tune in to KGW News 8 on Thursday, June 17, from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to watch the virtual Grant Awards Ceremony. In this year-long, student-directed program, CommuniCare groups act as “mini-foundations.” Students begin the year by selecting a community issue or service area they feel passionate about and are challenged to raise $1,500 during the fall and winter months. Each dollar they raise is matched 10:1 by The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation, up to a maximum gift of $15,000. Students spend the rest of the school year completing the grantmaking process – evaluating grant proposals from nonprofits whose work aligns with their mission, meeting with representatives from those organizations, and deciding which to fund.