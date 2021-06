Of the big-name, big-money centre forward targets linked with Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku appeared the most feasible. It might have cost us upwards of €120m to get a deal done, with Inter adamant that they’d do everything in their power to keep him in the wake of Antonio Conte’s departure, but it looked like we might still have a chance, unlike with Harry Kane or Erling Haaland — the former only joining from Spurs if hell froze over, and the latter no longer making noise about leaving Borussia Dortmund.