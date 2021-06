Antonio Conte is on the verge of becoming Tottenham’s manager, but his main stipulation, that Harry Kane not be sold, cannot be guaranteed. The Athletic and BBC, among other reputable publications, are reporting that Conte is almost assuredly bound for Hotspur Way, to take the reigns as Tottenham’s next manager. Already looking to protect his — and Tottenham’s best interests — Conte is insistent on Kane staying in north London for at least another season.