Consumer footwear and athleisure brand Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) stock has based off its recent highs and is setting up another leg highs on the heels of a strong turnaround in the context of the reopening trend. While the Company was a winner during the pandemic as consumers immersed themselves in athleisure and comfort wear working, engaging, and entertaining from home during the lockdowns, Skechers was able to expand market share and emerge a stronger Company. It’s ready to expand as a post-pandemic play as the return to a new normal takes shape with the acceleration of COVID vaccinations in the U.S. and internationally. China is a great recovery template as its seen both revenue growth and market share expansion as consumers head back outdoors. The Company knocked it out of the ballpark in its Q1 2021 earnings release and raised estimates for Q2 2021 and full-year 2021. Shares initially peaked at $53.14 and proceeded to sell-off. Prices have been basing and setting up for the next leg up on a multiple expansion. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels to gain exposure on this post-pandemic recovery theme play on the reopening.