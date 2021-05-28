Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talbot County, MD

Letter to Editor: Fellow Citizens are Negatively Impacted by Talbot Boys

By Letter to Editor
talbotspy.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his recent letter to the Star Democrat Ron Frampton glosses over one of the major reasons why the Talbot Boys Statue must be moved from the Courthouse Lawn. He is not apparently moved by the argument that the everyday lives of fellow citizens (“Complainants”) are negatively impacted. In fact, seeing the names of people who may have enslaved your great-great-great grandparent celebrated with a statue could painfully diminish your sense of standing as you walk into the courthouse. He suggests that “those arguments have no bearing for relief.” How about some empathy here.

talbotspy.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talbot County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Talbot County, MD
State
Mississippi State
Local
Maryland Society
Talbot County, MD
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Ken Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Grandparent#Democrat#The Courthouse Lawn#Confederate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Society
News Break
Taxation
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Politics
Related
Healththecantonherald.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor, Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As a person who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s I understand how complicated it is to navigate this health care maze. Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) would create a ...
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Author Bryan Christy to Speak at St. Michaels Library

Author Bryan Christy, Thursday, July 1st at 1:00 pm at St. Michaels Library. Bryan Christy is an American author and an internationally recognized investigative journalist. He founded National Geographic’s Special Investigations Unit and was named National Geographic Society’s Rolex Explorer of the Year. For its 125th Anniversary, the National Geographic Society declared his work “one of ten ways National Geographic has changed the world.”
Celebrationscbslocal.com

The History Of Juneteenth With Author Ken Coleman

Southfield (CW50) – On January 1st, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect. The proclamation stated that all enslaved people in states that were currently engaged in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, henceforward, and forever free.”. However, the news was slow to travel across the country, reaching...
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Readers Write: George Orwell maybe, rewriting history maybe

Re: “Cancel Culture, George Orwell,” by Larry Penner. The author’s point about heading toward a society as that in “1984” is if not legitimate certainly debatable. I agree with the author that mob rule (tearing down statues) can never be allowed to take the place of legitimate, peaceful change. I agree that renaming of buildings should not be done by executive fiat.