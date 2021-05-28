Letter to Editor: Fellow Citizens are Negatively Impacted by Talbot Boys

In his recent letter to the Star Democrat Ron Frampton glosses over one of the major reasons why the Talbot Boys Statue must be moved from the Courthouse Lawn. He is not apparently moved by the argument that the everyday lives of fellow citizens (“Complainants”) are negatively impacted. In fact, seeing the names of people who may have enslaved your great-great-great grandparent celebrated with a statue could painfully diminish your sense of standing as you walk into the courthouse. He suggests that “those arguments have no bearing for relief.” How about some empathy here.