Oconee and Pickens unemployment rates

Oconee and Pickens counties enjoy some of the lowest unemployment rates in South Carolina, with adjoining Anderson County not much higher. The April jobless percentages for Oconee County of 3.7% and Pickens County at 3.8% come at a time when many employers continue to scour the ranks of job seekers to fill necessary service positions to meet customer demand. Anderson County’s rate is reported at 4.1%. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state in April was 5%, with the highest jobless rate Allendale County at 8.6% and the lowest in both Saluda and Lexington counties of 3.3%. It was this time a year ago, when COVID-19 exerted a strong grip, that both Oconee County and the entire state of South Carolina were dealing with 12% unemployment rates.