DEVELOP THE CRADLE OF CIVILIZATION IN 'TABINNUSI: BUILDERS OF UR'
Board & Dice will release Tabinnusi: Builders of Ur, a new card ancient city building game, into retail in October. The Great City of Ur, located in ancient Mesopotamia, was one of the first major cities to established in the world. In this game, designed by David Spada and Daniele Tascini (see " 'Teohihuacan: City of the Gods"), players work to build up Ur by expanding its districts, and to eventually establish themselves as one of the most respected builders. The game functions on drafting mechanics where dice determine which district of Ur's five regions workers activate as well as the resources available. Scoring phases are player-driven, and the player who accumulates with the most victory points wins.icv2.com