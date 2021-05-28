DEVELOP THE CRADLE OF CIVILIZATION IN 'TABINNUSI: BUILDERS OF UR'

Game Builder Garage reviewed by Seth Macy on Nintendo Switch. I don't think I've ever enjoyed learning as much as I did during my time with Game Builder Garage. Game Builder Garage is a powerful game design tool overflowing with charm and personality. Anyone with a little patience and desire to learn can start creating games with its robust system of Nodons. No coding knowledge is required, but you'll learn concepts like evaluations and conditional statements without even realizing it. I do wish it allowed you to look under the hood and see the actual code, but not being able to see all those lines of boring text don't detract at all from the fun of making games. The tremendous variety of Nodons available make it possible to pull off some really complex stuff and I'm really looking forward to seeing what creations the Game Builder Garage community cooks up.