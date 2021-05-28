Cancel
Walhalla, SC

Caps and gowns tomorrow morning

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 18 days ago

Caps and gowns will be worn tomorrow in Oconee’s three high school stadiums. The football fields are the settings for the 2021 graduations for the senior classes of Seneca, Walhalla, and West-Oak. In all, 608 seniors will say farewell to their schools. Walhalla has the largest graduating class, 244; next is Seneca with 200; and West-Oak with 164. There’s no limit tomorrow on the number of guests for each graduate, and tickets are not required for those in the crowd. Gates at Tom Bass Field, Razorback Field, and Warrior Field open at 7:30 in the morning, with graduation times at 8:30. Mask wearing is optional. All ceremonies are to be streamed live; a link can be found on the website of each school.

wgog.com
