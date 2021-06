The demand for metals has been climbing on increasing construction and industrial activities with the reopening of economies around the globe. As such, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of metal-related companies Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Sandvik (SDVKY), and Usinas (USNZY (OTC:USNZY)). All three have recently been upgraded by our proprietary POWR Ratings to ‘Strong Buy'. As major economies worldwide reopen, the demand for metals such as steel, iron ore and copper has also been growing thanks to reviving industrial, construction, and other activities that require metals as raw materials. Investors’ increasing interest in the metal space is evident in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund’s (DBB) 20.3% returns year-to-date compared to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 13.7% gains.