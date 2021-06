As travel demand is starting to recover, Lufthansa is reactivating five Airbus long haul A340-600 aircraft with four flight classes; including the First Class seats. Commencing in summer 2022, the A340-600 will fly from Munich primarily to in North American and Asian destinations. No specific destinations have been mentioned in the press release. Lufthansa said the decision to reactivate these aircraft is due to growing premium demand, for business as well as leisure travel. The news came as quite a surprise, as most would believe that there was no future for 4 engine widebody airplanes.