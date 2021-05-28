Danai Gurira Set to Reprise Her Role as Okoye in ‘Black Panther’ Disney+ Series

I have a confession to make—I don’t really enjoy 90% of “Star Wars” media. The original trilogy is great, obviously. The prequels are meh. The sequels are…well, not great. And I haven’t really watched any of the animated stuff or read the books and/or comics. That is to say, I know about “Star Wars” but I don’t know “Star Wars.” And this is the type of barrier that I think makes me lose interest in Disney+ series such as “The Mandalorian,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Andor,” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” I just am not excited. However, if there is one series coming up that actually has me excited, it’s “The Acolyte” from writer/producer/showrunner Leslye Headland. And in a new interview with AV Club, she explained exactly the reason why people who aren’t superfans of “Star Wars” should be excited about her upcoming series.