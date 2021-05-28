Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Danai Gurira Set to Reprise Her Role as Okoye in ‘Black Panther’ Disney+ Series

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Douglas Budget
 28 days ago

Danai Gurira is said to be reprising her role as Okoye in not just Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie but also a spinoff series for Disney+. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, who noted that Gurira’s attorney Jamie Mandelbaum brokered a deal for the actress to return for the Black Panther sequel and “an origin spinoff series for Disney+.” Gurira starred in the first movie as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje and the head of Wakandan armed forces. Disney has yet to comment on the report.

www.douglas-budget.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Danai Gurira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Limited Series#Marvel Tv#Wakandan#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Mcu#Marvel Tv#Secret Invasion#Ironheart#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’: Everything You Should Know

The ‘Black Panther’ story will continue, despite the tragic loss of star Chadwick Boseman. From the cast to the latest filming updates, here’s the latest news on all things ‘Black Panther 2.’. Black Panther 2 is officially happening. The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018 and became one...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki First-Day Viewership Sets Record for Marvel Series on Disney+

In a magical twist befitting of The God of Mischief himself, Loki has turned out to be the biggest series on Disney+ yet. Samba TV, which measures streaming viewership in 3 million terrestrial smart TV households for at least five minutes, reported that Wednesday night's premiere of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series drew 890,000 U.S. households. This would set the record as the "largest U.S. premiere-day audience of any of Marvel's Disney+ shows."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

STAR WARS: Ben Mendelsohn And Forest Whitaker Rumored To Reprise ROGUE ONE Roles In ANDOR

Some fans have questioned why Lucasfilm has decided to tell Cassian Andor's pre-Rogue One story on Disney+, but just because we know how things end for him doesn't mean his tale isn't worth telling. Andor has been shooting for a while now, though it seems we can look forward to a couple of other big names making their return to this Galaxy Far, Far Away.
MoviesComicBook

Anthony Mackie Reprises Captain America Role for Hyundai Commercial

Though no more episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming to Disney+, the stars of the two Marvel Studios series have appeared in brand new Hyundai commercials. Anthony Mackie's ad features him in his full Captain America costume from the final episode of the series, this time flipping over the hood of a Hyundai and throwing his shield against an unnamed goon (while delivering a solid quip to boot). You can find the full ad featuring Mackie's hero in the player below! Hours after the Mackie lead series came to an end it was revealed that fourth Captain America movie starring him in the title role.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Disney Plus Prequel Ordered to Series, Adds Newcomer Briana Middleton in Key Role

The “Beauty and the Beast” prequel has officially been ordered to series at Disney Plus, Variety has learned. The live-action musical series will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will join the show as Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. The prequel series was first announced as being in development in March 2020.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Greenlit by Disney+, Luke Evans and Josh Gad Set to Reprise Roles

Ten points for Gaston! Disney+ has officially greenlit a Beauty and the Beast prequel series starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou (Louie), respectively. The eight-episode limited musical series will begin production in spring 2022, and introduce new characters like LeFou’s step-sister Tilly, who will be played by Briana Middleton.
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kamala Khan returns in new Ms. Marvel comic book series just in time for her Disney Plus debut

Ms. Marvel is returning to the pages of her own solo series again. No doubt in anticipation of the debut of her live-action Disney Plus' streaming series later in 2021, author Samira Ahmed (Love, Hate, & Other Filters) and Runaways artist Andrés Genolet are the creative team for Pakistani American Kamala Khan's latest series Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit, debuting this September.
Video GamesThe Verge

Black Panther is coming to Marvel’s Avengers this August

Previously announced for Marvel’s Avengers, today’s Square Enix E3 Showcase gave a first proper look at Black Panther who joins the superhero roster in a brand new expansion, War For Wakanda. A new cinematic trailer introduces the King of Wakanda himself — although his face is not shown clearly until...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sebastian Stan Open To Returning For Black Panther 2 And Wakanda Series

The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman has left a huge void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are two projects in the works that will look to continue building and expanding the Black Panther mythology on both the big screen and Disney Plus. Cameras will start rolling on feature-length...
CelebritiesPosted by
Salon

Whether Anthony Mackie likes it or not, there's always been a need for queer "shipping" in media

Last month, Marvel's Sebastian Stan, who plays the fan favorite Winter Soldier himself, warmed hearts and nodded to queer MCU fans when he gave his approval to the popular "shipping" of his character, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Asked by Variety about fans celebrating the pair as a romance, Stan said, "I'm just happy that the relationship is embraced, and it should be embraced in whatever way or fashion that people desire and want it to be."
Moviesseattlepi.com

Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'

“There was a bit of me that was like, ‘Okay, good luck,'” she tells Variety. “I thought it was never going to happen because you don’t see those representations there. I didn’t know I would have the honor of being one of the few to start being that representation. I do wish that it was already there and that I was just continuing it forward. I wish those images in that representation had been there before me in the superhero space in a more vast way.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Anthony Mackie Faces Backlash After Addressing Marvel Bromance Between Sam and Bucky

From out of left field, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has managed to stir up some unexpected controversy while discussing the relationship between his character, Sam Wilson AKA The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. Since the release of the Disney+ Marvel series, some fans have "shipped" the idea of Wilson and Barnes' so-called bromance being more romantically inclined, which is a theory that Mackie does not appear to support.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Theory: Captain America Is The Reason Eternals Haven't Intervened In MCU Events

Marvel's Eternals trailer left a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe with one big, glaring, question: where were the Eternals when the Avengers had to battle Thanos? The Eternals trailer has a lot of hints about that answer, and those clues have led us to theory: Steve Rogers/Captain America is the reason why the Eternals have been absent in the MCU through Phases 1-3 - including the Battle of New York and Thanos' Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. The theory is a bit more involved than that (as you can see below), but there are already too many connections between Captain America and the Eternals to ignore.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The Acolyte’: Leslye Headland Explains Hiring A Writer Who Hasn’t Watched ‘Star Wars’ To Help With Her Disney+ Series

I have a confession to make—I don’t really enjoy 90% of “Star Wars” media. The original trilogy is great, obviously. The prequels are meh. The sequels are…well, not great. And I haven’t really watched any of the animated stuff or read the books and/or comics. That is to say, I know about “Star Wars” but I don’t know “Star Wars.” And this is the type of barrier that I think makes me lose interest in Disney+ series such as “The Mandalorian,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Andor,” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” I just am not excited. However, if there is one series coming up that actually has me excited, it’s “The Acolyte” from writer/producer/showrunner Leslye Headland. And in a new interview with AV Club, she explained exactly the reason why people who aren’t superfans of “Star Wars” should be excited about her upcoming series.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Scarlett Johansson to Produce ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie at Disney

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson is producing a “Tower of Terror” movie at Disney, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Toy Story 4” director and “Inside Out” writer Josh Cooley is writing the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps. “Tower of Terror,” a popular elevator-drop...
Moviessideshow.com

10 Marvel Characters That Deserve Their Own Solo Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has forever changed the CBM (Comic Book Movie) landscape as we know it. From 2008’s Iron Man to the highly anticipated summer release of Black Widow, the MCU is in a constant state of reinvention. This innovative approach to cinema has even permeated Marvel’s TV properties, including the vastly different WandaVision and Loki.