A Turning Point for Military Sexual Assault

Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén disappeared last year from her job at an armory at Fort Hood military base in Texas. Two months later, her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas. According to a federal complaint, another enlisted soldier—Spc. Aaron Robinson, and his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar—had bludgeoned her with a hammer, removed her body from the base in a large cargo box, and then dismembered and burned her remains. He later killed himself.