Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

A Turning Point for Military Sexual Assault

By Carrie N. Baker
msmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy Specialist Vanessa Guillén disappeared last year from her job at an armory at Fort Hood military base in Texas. Two months later, her remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas. According to a federal complaint, another enlisted soldier—Spc. Aaron Robinson, and his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar—had bludgeoned her with a hammer, removed her body from the base in a large cargo box, and then dismembered and burned her remains. He later killed himself.

msmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Bell County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Jackie Speier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Military Personnel#Sexual Violence#Hate Crimes#Military Base#Republican#Democratic#Congress#House#Capital#The U S Senate#Pentagon#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden WH strategy for battling domestic terror labels White supremacy, militia 'extremists' as biggest threats

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, with officials telling Fox News it's designed to cut across the political spectrum, while warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats." The White House National Security Council released...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

'Potential red flag': Trump struggles to clear Senate GOP fields

(CNN) — A growing number of GOP Senate contenders are spurning former President Donald Trump's wishes with campaigns that defy his criticism or ignore his support of a rival, as the Republican Party debates his role in its future. In Alabama, Trump's early endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks has failed...