Rare George Harrison concert footage from Olympia Stadium surfaces online

This past year felt a bit like walking barefoot down a neverending. boulevard of broken dreams. Needless to say, we, uh, may have come undone. But now the time has come to dance (dance) our pop-punk and rock-loving asses to the brink of exhaustion thanks to a triple-headlining tour nobody asked for but will no doubt attract millennials who will shell out their precious millennial dollars to attend. In other words, take our money, dammit!