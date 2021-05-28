THANOS ATTACKS IN NEWEST 'MARVEL CHAMPIONS: THE CARD GAME' EXPANSION

Marvel's Avengers has kept the content moving, delivering a Black Widow-themed Red Room Takeover after their big Tachyon event that allowed players to pick the same Avengers in a multiplayer match. As we know from the roadmap, there is plenty more to come, but one of the most anticipated pieces of content is the Black Panther expansion coming later this year. Now we know when we'll get our first look at the big expansion, as Square Enix revealed the lineup for their Square Enix Presents streaming event, and they clearly state Black Panther - War for Wakanda is going to be in the spotlight.