THANOS ATTACKS IN NEWEST 'MARVEL CHAMPIONS: THE CARD GAME' EXPANSION
Fantasy Flight Games announced The Mad Titan's Shadow, a new campaign expansion for Marvel Champions: The Card Game, which will release in August. This third campaign expansion for Marvel Champions: The Card Game has the heroes of the galaxy up against the forces of Thanos wielding a new Infinity Stone deck. This expansion contains a brand-new campaign with five scenarios where players battle members of the Black Order. These scenarios can be played individually or mixed into other sets to make a larger campaign. It also adds pre-constructed decks for two new heroes, Adam Warlock and Spectrum.icv2.com