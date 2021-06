The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche open Game 1 of their first-round series Monday night at Ball Arena (NBCSN, ALT). Three keys for the Avs:. Maintain home-ice advantage. The Avs are on a club-record-tying 17-game points streak at home (16-0-1) and scheduled to play four of the seven games in this series at Ball Arena. They need to continue their winning ways in Games 1 and 2 because their success will be more difficult at Enterprise Center with the Blues having the ability to match the Ryan O’Reilly line with Nathan MacKinnon’s line. That matchup was the big reason why St. Louis defeated Colorado in the last two meetings at Enterprise Center late last month.