Follow Mr. Tito on Twitter by going to the following link: @titowrestling. Your weekend Excellence in Column Writing has returned to NoDQ.com for Question and Answer column based your Tweets, Emails, and Comments below. I’m telling you, folks… Whether you like All Elite Wrestling (AEW) or not, what you have to respect is how much more fun it is to follow wrestling news right now. Before 2019, it was WWE and a bunch of smaller competitors that current WWE wrestlers didn’t want to join. Now, however, AEW is in place and is paying a higher dollar to ex-WWE wrestlers and they are TNT (soon to be TBS) for greater exposure.