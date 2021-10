With FIFA 22‘s Ultimate Team mode now in full swing, players are desperately looking for even better cards to bolster their dream team. The good news is that there’s a new promo to help scratch that itch. The FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts cards will give players the chance to get cards that will upgrade throughout the year. In this guide, we’ll explain what they are, how to get them, when the promo starts, and our Road to the Knockouts predictions for which players will get one of these special cards.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO